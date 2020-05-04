Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HON stock traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.25. 3,681,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,914. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $101.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.88.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

