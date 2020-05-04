Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Gap Down to $6.12

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.66, but opened at $6.12. Hospitality Properties Trust shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 53,060 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SVC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Hospitality Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hospitality Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVC. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 453.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 517.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 64.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

