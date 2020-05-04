Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.68, but opened at $11.44. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 9,775,479 shares traded.

HST has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America raised Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

