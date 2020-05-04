Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HNP. UBS Group raised Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, CLSA downgraded Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE HNP traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 28,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,007. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $25.84.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 2.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

