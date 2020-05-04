Hyman Charles D Acquires New Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Hyman Charles D bought a new position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $50,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,295,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $562,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 81,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.97 on Monday, hitting $49.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,089,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,055,799. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.27.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.45.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 333,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.02 per share, with a total value of $8,689,769.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.