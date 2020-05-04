Hyman Charles D Boosts Stock Position in FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the quarter. FRP comprises about 2.5% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hyman Charles D owned 4.66% of FRP worth $19,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in FRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of FRP in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of FRP by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in FRP during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FRP by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FRPH shares. BidaskClub downgraded FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of FRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ FRPH traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.65. 19,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.55. FRP Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $60.89. The company has a market cap of $422.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.66.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 68.10%.

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

