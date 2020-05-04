Hyman Charles D Buys 7,879 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,163,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,550,634. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of -77.09, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $54.00.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

