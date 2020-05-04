Hyman Charles D Buys 8,616 Shares of Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI)

Hyman Charles D raised its position in Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D owned approximately 4.95% of Patriot Transportation worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PATI. Estabrook Capital Management raised its position in shares of Patriot Transportation by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 103,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Patriot Transportation by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Patriot Transportation by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Patriot Transportation alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on PATI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Patriot Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Patriot Transportation from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

PATI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68. Patriot Transportation Holding Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26.

Patriot Transportation Profile

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.