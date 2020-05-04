Hyman Charles D Decreases Stock Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Hyman Charles D lowered its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 330,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 50,304 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

TR traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.24. The company had a trading volume of 228,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,627. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $39.63. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 34.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average of $34.68.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.