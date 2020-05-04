Hyman Charles D Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Hyman Charles D lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Langenberg & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

NYSE HON traded down $2.05 on Monday, reaching $135.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,117,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.88.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

