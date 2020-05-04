Hyman Charles D Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hyman Charles D cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,155 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 11.3% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $38,732,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in American Express by 27.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,868 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,808.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,855,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,100,772. The company has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.93. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.