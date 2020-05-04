Hyman Charles D Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.93.

NYSE ITW traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.34. 1,731,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $190.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.78 and a 200-day moving average of $169.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

