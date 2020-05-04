Hyman Charles D Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $2,065,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $3,098,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 162,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 86,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.86.

CL stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.48. 5,027,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,013. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,956.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,625,371.02. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,209.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,107 shares of company stock valued at $18,153,168. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

