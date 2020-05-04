Hyman Charles D Has $3.79 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hyman Charles D reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,990 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $6,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,445,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,659 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,025,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,172,215. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.35 and a 200 day moving average of $84.79. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

