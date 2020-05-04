Hyman Charles D Has $4.13 Million Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Hyman Charles D reduced its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D owned approximately 0.21% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,694,000 after purchasing an additional 51,081 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 433,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,634,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,064,000 after buying an additional 19,017 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,677,000 after acquiring an additional 18,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 322,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,557,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carl T. Berquist purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.60 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,239.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded down $2.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,208. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBRL. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $167.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.80.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

