Hyman Charles D Has $834,000 Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Hyman Charles D decreased its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLO. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Flowers Foods news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,659,915.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,983 shares in the company, valued at $432,850.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.90. 846,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,371. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.83. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $917.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

