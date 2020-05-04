Hyman Charles D Has $9.79 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Hyman Charles D raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $9,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $42,457,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 59.0% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 52,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 19,417 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.14. The stock had a trading volume of 22,537,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,787,138. The company has a market cap of $193.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

