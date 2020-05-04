Hyman Charles D Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,239,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Starbucks by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 36,849.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $214,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,109 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,708,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $238,075,000 after buying an additional 1,138,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $84,702,000 after acquiring an additional 572,702 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.42.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,848,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,417,839. The company has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.74. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

