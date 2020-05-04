Hyman Charles D Lowers Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Hyman Charles D reduced its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,439 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth $24,978,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 527,731 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $43,664,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.75. 6,345,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,217,389. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $132.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.88.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

