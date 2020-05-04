Hyman Charles D Lowers Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Hyman Charles D decreased its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,863 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Boeing by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,651,391,000 after buying an additional 3,799,008 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 35,366.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Boeing by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,341,721,000 after buying an additional 2,699,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Boeing by 586.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,935,000 after acquiring an additional 576,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

BA traded down $1.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.46. 30,614,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,715,496. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.30. The firm has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.50.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

