Hyman Charles D Lowers Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hyman Charles D cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.48. 2,612,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.57. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.15.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

