Hyman Charles D Lowers Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Hyman Charles D lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in General Mills by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 114,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,417,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,917,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in General Mills by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 192,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 12,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $701,075.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,971.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,069,295.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,885.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,027. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $61.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. General Mills’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

