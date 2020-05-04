Hyman Charles D Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Hyman Charles D acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000. Hyman Charles D owned 0.06% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth $238,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter worth $356,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $1,035,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of SDS stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 15,674,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,962,938. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $44.40.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

