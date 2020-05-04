Hyman Charles D Raises Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hyman Charles D lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,444,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,012,005. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.98. The stock has a market cap of $194.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

