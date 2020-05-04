Hyman Charles D Reduces Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.3% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. grace capital bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $60.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,988,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,286,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

