Hyman Charles D Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Bank of America by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 67,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $683,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,623,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 76,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 11,209 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.8% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 165,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.74.

BAC stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.93. 45,764,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,001,219. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.23. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.