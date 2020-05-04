Hyman Charles D Sells 126 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hyman Charles D decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,016,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,942,802,000 after acquiring an additional 230,550 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in General Dynamics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,857,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $680,270,000 after acquiring an additional 101,200 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,805,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $671,054,000 after acquiring an additional 29,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $569,943,000 after acquiring an additional 106,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,864,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.78. 3,106,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,244. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.12 and a 200 day moving average of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

