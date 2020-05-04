Hyman Charles D Sells 1,341 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Hyman Charles D reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for about 1.5% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 12,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,947,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,621. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.68. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

