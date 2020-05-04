Hyman Charles D Sells 250 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Hyman Charles D reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,259,000 after acquiring an additional 681,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.86. 6,798,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,417,994. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

