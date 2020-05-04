Hyman Charles D Sells 3,009 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hyman Charles D lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.45. 7,058,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,137,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

