Hyman Charles D Sells 5,243 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hyman Charles D lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 238,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up 1.4% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 67,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 17,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.29. 4,251,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,167,299. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.95.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.53.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

