Hyman Charles D Sells 5,627 Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Hyman Charles D reduced its stake in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,627 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in UGI were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in UGI by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 36,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 428.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. UGI Corp has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $55.17.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.67%. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. UGI’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

