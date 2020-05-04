Hyman Charles D Sells 8,982 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hyman Charles D reduced its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,982 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises 2.1% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in CSX were worth $16,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in CSX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,869,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,506,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CSX from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.65.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

