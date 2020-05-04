Hyman Charles D Sells 95 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hyman Charles D lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

GLD traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.34. 7,941,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,034,357. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.52. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

