Hyman Charles D Trims Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,137 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,774,000 after purchasing an additional 765,113 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6,881.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,251,000 after buying an additional 24,658,496 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,332,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,658 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.06. 6,856,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,963,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

