Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.32-0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $180-220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.06 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered Ichor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Ichor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Ichor from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.21. The company had a trading volume of 265,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,384. Ichor has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.22. The stock has a market cap of $528.28 million, a PE ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 2.60.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.37 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 1.73%. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ichor will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $412,661.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

