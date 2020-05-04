IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 6.8% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $13,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 113,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.71.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $3.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $273.76. The company had a trading volume of 483,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,874. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.83. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $296.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

