Insider Buying: Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Major Shareholder Buys 125,000 Shares of Stock

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 125,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,422,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Deer Park Road Management Comp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 19th, Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 93,575 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $800,066.25.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 192,374 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,729,442.26.

On Friday, March 13th, Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 25,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $301,250.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 21,644 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $265,571.88.

NYSE RESI traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,629,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,599. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $584.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.66. Front Yard Residential Corp has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $13.28.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.78 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 26.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RESI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Front Yard Residential by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,960,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,709,000 after purchasing an additional 270,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Front Yard Residential by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,680,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 44,167 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Front Yard Residential by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 106,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RESI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

