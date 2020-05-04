Insider Buying: GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) Insider Purchases 1,200 Shares of Stock

GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) insider Anne Templeman-Jones bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$8.93 ($6.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,713.60 ($7,598.30).
Shares of GUD stock traded down A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting A$8.73 ($6.19). 260,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,451. GUD Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of A$7.12 ($5.05) and a 52-week high of A$12.80 ($9.08). The firm has a market capitalization of $756.90 million and a P/E ratio of 13.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is A$10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
GUD Company Profile
See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for GUD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GUD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.