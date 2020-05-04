Insider Buying: GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) Insider Purchases 1,200 Shares of Stock

GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) insider Anne Templeman-Jones bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$8.93 ($6.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,713.60 ($7,598.30).

Shares of GUD stock traded down A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting A$8.73 ($6.19). 260,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,451. GUD Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of A$7.12 ($5.05) and a 52-week high of A$12.80 ($9.08). The firm has a market capitalization of $756.90 million and a P/E ratio of 13.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is A$10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

GUD Company Profile

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, France, and Spain. It operates through Automotive and Davey segments. The company offers automotive and heavy duty filters for cars, trucks, and agricultural and mining equipment; and fuel pumps and associated products for the automotive after-market.

