Insider Buying: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Acquires 330 Shares of Stock

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Judith C. Seltz acquired 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $168.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,624.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded down $1.38 on Monday, reaching $157.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.16. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $163,682,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $54,259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2,243.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,679,000 after acquiring an additional 201,905 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 36.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 635,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after acquiring an additional 171,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,427,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

