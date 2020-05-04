Insider Buying: NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) CEO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) CEO Dietrich A. Stephan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NBSE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,115. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.58. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $8.85.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 1,602.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 10,608 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 95,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NBSE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

