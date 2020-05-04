Insider Selling: Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) CMO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ann Lewnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00.

Shares of ADBE traded up $5.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $349.11. 2,367,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,597,360. The stock has a market cap of $165.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.86. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,567,161,000 after purchasing an additional 157,055 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,651,587,000 after purchasing an additional 194,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,434 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,261,878,000 after purchasing an additional 202,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 24.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,724 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.44.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

