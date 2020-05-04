Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $90,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CSTL traded down $2.59 on Monday, reaching $28.34. The company had a trading volume of 138,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,148. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.45 million and a PE ratio of -33.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $39.77.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 54,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,174.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

