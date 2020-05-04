Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $90,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ CSTL traded down $2.59 on Monday, reaching $28.34. The company had a trading volume of 138,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,148. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.45 million and a PE ratio of -33.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $39.77.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.
CSTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.
Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.