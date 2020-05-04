Insider Selling: Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Director Sells 796 Shares of Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total value of $155,649.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,038.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PODD traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $192.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,074.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $95.32 and a 1 year high of $219.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.40 and its 200-day moving average is $178.32.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Insulet from $220.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $162.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,998,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $684,507,000 after buying an additional 760,721 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 766,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,987,000 after buying an additional 14,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,475,000 after buying an additional 67,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,362,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 541,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,740,000 after purchasing an additional 61,797 shares during the period.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

