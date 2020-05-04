Insider Selling: Tyman PLC (LON:TYMN) Insider Sells 77,735 Shares of Stock

Tyman PLC (LON:TYMN) insider Jo Hallas sold 77,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.22), for a total transaction of £131,372.15 ($172,812.62).

TYMN stock traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Monday, reaching GBX 165 ($2.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.12. Tyman PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 133 ($1.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 292 ($3.84). The firm has a market cap of $327.04 million and a PE ratio of 18.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 158.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 229.04.

Tyman (LON:TYMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 27.46 ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 26.10 ($0.34) by GBX 1.36 ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyman PLC will post 2967.0000718 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.35 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Tyman’s previous dividend of $3.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Tyman’s payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TYMN. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Tyman from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyman in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Tyman in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Tyman Company Profile

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

