Insider Selling: Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Virtusa stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.90. 137,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,030. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.38 million, a PE ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38. Virtusa Co. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $55.84.
Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.77 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Virtusa Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTU shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.
About Virtusa
Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.
