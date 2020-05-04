Insider Selling: Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Virtusa stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.90. 137,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,030. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.38 million, a PE ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38. Virtusa Co. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $55.84.

Get Virtusa alerts:

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.77 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Virtusa Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTU. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtusa by 37.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 523,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 143,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Virtusa by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,245,000 after acquiring an additional 20,475 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the 3rd quarter valued at $570,000. Skyline Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Virtusa by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 207,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Virtusa by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTU shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.