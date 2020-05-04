Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX):

4/30/2020 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $105.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Quest Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $139.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

4/27/2020 – Quest Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Quest Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $113.00.

4/24/2020 – Quest Diagnostics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $111.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $99.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Quest Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

4/16/2020 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $115.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Quest Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/2/2020 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $99.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $100.00 to $80.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Quest Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Quest Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $106.00 to $93.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Quest Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Quest Diagnostics reported a strong fourth quarter with both earnings and revenues beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues for Diagnostic Information Services grew on strong volume growth, an easy comparable and acquisitions amid significant reimbursement pressure related to PAMA. We are upbeat about the company’s expanded network access, which helped accelerate volume growth in the quarter. The current-year outlook seems promising despite the company’s having reckoned another year of meaningful reimbursement. Quest Diagnostics has outperformed its industry over the past six months. On the flip side, the company is currently facing several PAMA-related reimbursement issues and pricing pressure. This apart, escalating costs and a tough competitive landscape are concerns.”

3/5/2020 – Quest Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $116.00.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.28. 1,426,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,582. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.55. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $67,412.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,521.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $308,265.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,656,119. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,342,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $678,820,000 after acquiring an additional 48,167 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 36,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $20,518,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

