iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,089 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 31.0% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.10 on Monday, reaching $284.63. 4,739,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,333,997. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.