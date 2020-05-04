iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 211,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 14.3% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 413,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,688,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 219,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.52. 6,500,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,901,460. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.01.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

