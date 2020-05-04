iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 24,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 44.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 54,496 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 148,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.56. 2,519,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,492,429. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.76. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $23.54.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

